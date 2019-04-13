Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a grand slam in Friday's 10-6 win over the Mariners.

Gurriel's eighth-inning home run gave Houston insurance runs as it held on against the pesky Mariners. The homer was Gurriel's first of the season, but the 34-year-old has been putting a charge into the ball early on. Eight of his 15 hits have gone for extra bases and his .531 slugging and .225 ISO are career bests.

