Gurriel went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Athletics.

Gurriel knocked his third home run and was one of the few bright spots during the weekend series in which Houston's vaunted offense scored just five runs over 31 innings. He had four of the Astros' 18 hits in the series with three of them going for extra bases.