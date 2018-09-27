Gurriel is not in the lineup Thursday against the Orioles, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gurriel is in the midst of a 12-game hit streak, slashing .429/.451/.673 with three homers and 15 RBI over that stretch, but he'll head to the bench for Thursday's series opener as the Astros rest some starters with a division title already wrapped up. Tyler White is starting at first base and hitting fifth in this one, with Brian McCann serving as the DH.