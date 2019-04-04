Gurriel went 0-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to Texas.

Gurriel, like many of Houston's regulars, is having a quiet to start the season. He's hitting .240 (6-for-25), which is higher than Jose Altuve (.222), Michael Brantley (.208) and Alex Bregman (.208). Those three players hit in front of Gurriel, so given that, it's not surprising he hasn't knocked in a run yet. The Astros have scored just 15 runs through seven games.

More News
Our Latest Stories