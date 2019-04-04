Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Has quiet opening week
Gurriel went 0-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to Texas.
Gurriel, like many of Houston's regulars, is having a quiet to start the season. He's hitting .240 (6-for-25), which is higher than Jose Altuve (.222), Michael Brantley (.208) and Alex Bregman (.208). Those three players hit in front of Gurriel, so given that, it's not surprising he hasn't knocked in a run yet. The Astros have scored just 15 runs through seven games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...