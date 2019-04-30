Gurriel is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Twins.

Gurriel is in the midst of a 5-for-39 (.128) skid at the plate over his last 10 games, despite the fact he is striking out just 14.3 percent of the time over that stretch. Of 30 qualified first basemen, Gurriel ranks 28th with an 81 wRC+, ahead of only Ryan Zimmerman and Ryan O'Hearn. Aledmys Diaz will start at first base, hitting seventh.

