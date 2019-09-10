Gurriel (hamstring) isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Gurriel remains day-to-day with left hamstring discomfort, and although he was able to run at 85 percent and take part in some fielding work Monday, he hasn't been cleared for game action just yet. Aledmys Diaz gets the start at first base and will bat sixth.