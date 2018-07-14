Gurriel went 2-for-4 with an RBI, extending his hitting streak to 10 games in Friday's 3-0 win over the Tigers.

Gurriel has gone 16-for-39 (.410) with six extra-base hits, 13 RBI and seven runs scored during his streak. He also raised his average with men in scoring position to a league-high .450 with a run-producing single in the third inning. His spot in the middle of Houston's productive lineup grants him plenty of RBI opportunities and he hasn't disappointed, knocking in 34 runs over his last 34 games.