Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and RBI-single in a 12-4 victory against the Rangers on Sunday.

The 35-year-old is on one tremendous power surge, as he already has eight homers in nine games this month. Dating back to July 23, Gurriel has 11 long balls in his last 15 contests. That's more than made up for his slow start in the home-run department. Gurriel is hitting .281 with 16 home runs, 55 RBI, 52 runs and three steals in 345 at-bats this season.