Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Hits another homer
Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and RBI-single in a 12-4 victory against the Rangers on Sunday.
The 35-year-old is on one tremendous power surge, as he already has eight homers in nine games this month. Dating back to July 23, Gurriel has 11 long balls in his last 15 contests. That's more than made up for his slow start in the home-run department. Gurriel is hitting .281 with 16 home runs, 55 RBI, 52 runs and three steals in 345 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.