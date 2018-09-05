Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Twins.

Gurriel tagged Trevor May for a two-run home run -- his 10th of the year -- in the first inning. It was Gurriel's second home run in as many days, yet only his third hit in his last 24 at-bats. The 34-year-old is hitting .275/.309/.408 with 29 doubles, 67 RBI and 59 runs scored on the year.

