Gurriel went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Pirates.

Gurriel's fourth-inning homer was all the Astros needed. It was the second straight game with a home run for Gurriel, who has seven for the season and is slugging .414, 24th among 26 first baseman with at least 250 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories