Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the A's.

His second-inning shot off Mike Fiers was the game's only offense until the ninth inning. Gurriel now has 20 homers on the year, with an incredible 12 of them coming in July -- a month during which the 35-year-old is slashing a massive .405/.436/.959.