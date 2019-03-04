Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Hot start to spring
Gurriel went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's game against Washington.
Gurriel knocked home a run in the first inning on a double to left field. He's already collected six hits so far this spring in 11 at-bats. Gurriel slotted in as the starting third baseman Sunday, and he should continue to see time at the hot corner and at second base throughout spring training and into the regular season, although his primary position will remain first base.
