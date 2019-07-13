Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Rangers.

The All-Star break apparently did little to cool down Gurriel. After going 0-for-4 on Thursday, the 35-year-old bounced back with his seventh long ball in seven July games. Gurriel is now slashing .277/.313/.485 with 15 homers and 52 RBI on the year.