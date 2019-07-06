Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.

The 35-year-old Cuban is one of the hottest hitters in baseball heading into the All-Star break. Over the course of a nine-game hitting streak, Gurriel is slashing .405/.436/1.054 with seven homers and 13 RBI -- accounting for more than half of his 12 long balls on the season.