Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in Wednesdays' 6-3 loss to the Rockies.

Gurriel swatted a game-tying two-run homer off Rockies starter Austin Gomber in the second inning. In the ninth, Gurriel earned another RBI with a groundout to plate Carlos Correa. The 36-year-old Gurriel is slashing .333/.452/.500 with two homers, eight RBI and six runs scored across 73 plate appearances.