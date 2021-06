Gurriel went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and one RBI in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Red Sox.

It was a quiet offensive day for both teams Wednesday, but Gurriel knocked in Jose Altuve on a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Also, Gurriel was the only Astro to not strike out in the game. The 37-year-old is slashing .301/.373/.497 in 212 plate appearances and leads the Astros with 39 RBI. He has never hit over .300 for a full season.