Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Friday against the Rays.

Gurriel tallied two separate RBI knocks, including a single in the fourth inning and a double in the final frame. Despite hitting just .200 across his last 10 games, Gurriel has managed seven RBI in that span. He's maintained a .240/.286/.359 line across 567 plate appearances for the season.