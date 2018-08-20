Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Sunday against the Athletics.

Gurriel took Sean Manaea deep in the third inning for his eighth home run of the season. Since bringing his average up to a season-best .310 mark on July 15, he has just nine RBI and 11 runs scored and is now batting .280. Though he's not known for his power production, he had also gone over a month without a home run prior to going deep on Wednesday against the Rockies. However, Gurriel has recorded at least one hit in six of his last seven games -- including four extra-base hits -- so he is showing signs of breaking out of this prolonged slump.

