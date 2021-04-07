Gurriel batted second and went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Angels.

Gurriel is one of several Astros off to hot starts, having gone 9-for-18 with six walks over the first five games entering Tuesday's contest. That start got him promoted to second in the batting order, normally the residency of Michael Brantley, who has been out since Sunday with a wrist injury. Brantley is due back for Thursday's home opener following an off-day Wednesday, so Gurriel should drop back to fifth or sixth in the order.