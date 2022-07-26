site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-yuli-gurriel-not-starting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gurriel is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics.
Gurriel has a .528 OPS in five games since the All-Star break and will head to the bench for Tuesday's contest. J.J. Matijevic will take over at first base and bat seventh for the Astros.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read