Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 9-2 win over Oakland.

Gurriel's .179 spring-training batting average has given way to a hot start in the regular season. Perhaps that's why he was raised from seventh to fifth in the batting order Sunday, although Michael Brantley's wrist injury may have played a role as well. The first basemen is 7-for-15 with a home run and three RBI over the first four games.