Gurriel went 3-for-3 with two walks, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 6-3 win over Toronto.

All three of Gurriel's hits were singles, and the third one knocked in Alex Bregman in the eighth inning. The impressive effort at the plate continued a budding hot streak -- Gurriel has gone 9-for-14 with three walks in the last four games. The infielder is slashing .325/.397/.528 with eight home runs, 41 RBI and 27 runs scored through 229 plate appearances overall.