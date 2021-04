Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBI in Saturday's 16-2 win over the Angels.

Gurriel is on an RBI spree of late, registering at least one In four straight contests, delivering eight runs during that stretch. Prior to that, he had knocked in just five over the first 16 games. Houston's been up and then down to start the season, but Gurriel has remained healthy and consistent. The 37-year-old corner infielder is slashing .338/.460/.535 through 20 games.