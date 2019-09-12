Gurriel (hamstring) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Athletics, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Gurriel will miss a sixth straight game as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury he picked up last week. The hope is that he'll be able to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Royals. In the meantime, Aledmys Diaz is once again starting at first base in his place Wednesday.