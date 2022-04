Gurriel went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored Sunday against Toronto.

Gurriel was hitless through his first three at-bats, but he led off both the fifth and seventh innings with a double. He also came around to score on each occasion. Though he's hitting only .213 across 48 plate appearances on the season, Gurriel has now collected at least one hit in four of his last five games.