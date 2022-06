Gurriel went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's victory over the White Sox.

Gurriel picked up his solo shot in the bottom of the second inning off Lucas Giolito, then came around to score on Michael Brantley's grand slam in the sixth. The first baseman has at least one hit in seven of his last eight games. The three-hit outing raised Gurriel's batting average to .229, the highest it has been since May 22.