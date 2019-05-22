Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

The 34-year-old is putting together a strong May, hitting .310 (22-for-71) through 18 games with three of his four homers on the season. Gurriel was back at first base Tuesday, but injuries around the Houston infield have required him to see action at second base three times in recent days, as he inches closer to adding eligibility at another position along with first and third.

