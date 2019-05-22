Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Pops fourth homer
Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.
The 34-year-old is putting together a strong May, hitting .310 (22-for-71) through 18 games with three of his four homers on the season. Gurriel was back at first base Tuesday, but injuries around the Houston infield have required him to see action at second base three times in recent days, as he inches closer to adding eligibility at another position along with first and third.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...