Gurriel went 3-for-4 in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Angels.
Gurriel benefited from receiving a day off Friday. His first-inning single led to an error that generated the Astros' lone run in Saturday's contest. Gurriel had gone 11 games without a multi-hit effort, hitting just .125 in that span. His batting average has yet to exceed .250 this year, and it's currently at .242 with a .654 OPS, seven home runs, 43 RBI, 47 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 126 contests. Despite the poor performance, he continues to see regular playing time at first base.