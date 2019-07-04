Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Rockies.

While Gurriel has taken full advantage of a visit to Coors Field by homering three times in two games, his hot streak extends back much further than that. He's now hit safely in eight straight games and 17 of his last 19, slashing .346/.388/.692 over that stretch with seven home runs and 14 RBI.

