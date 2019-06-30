Gurriel went 1-for-4 and delivered a walk-off RBI double to lift the Astros over the Mariners on Saturday. He's also dealing with an ankle injury and won't be in the lineup Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager AJ Hinch said Gurriel was "basically operating on one leg" when he hit the game-winning double, but he nonetheless insisted on remaining in the game. It's the second straight walkoff for the 35-year-old after hitting a 10th-inning homer Friday. Gurriel will have some additional time to recover thanks to Monday's scheduled off day.