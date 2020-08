Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 14-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Gurriel went yard in the eighth inning off Diamondbacks reliever Hector Rondon, but it was too little and too late to help the Astros turn things around. Gurriel has hit safely in six straight games, going 9-for-26 with two RBI and five runs scored in that span. The 36-year-old is hitting .286 with two homers, four RBI and eight runs scored across 51 plate appearances.