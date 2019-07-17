Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.

Gurriel accounted for the first Astros run of the game when he doubled and scored in the fourth inning. The three-hit game was his third in a torrid July in which he has hit .426 (20-for-47) with eight homers and 18 runs batted in.

