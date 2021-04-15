Gurriel went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two walks in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to Detroit.

The first baseman continued his phenomenal start to 2021, as he now boasts a .429 average with five RBI, 11 walks and only four strikeouts. Gurriel appears to have returned to form after an underwhelming 2020 campaign, again resembling the player who hit .298 with 31 homers two years ago. The 36-year-old has long gone under the radar as a strong offensive contributor, largely due to sharing a lineup with the likes of Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa, among others, but if the first two weeks are any indication, Gurriel is on his way to a stellar offensive campaign.