Gurriel is not in the lineup Friday against the Rays, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The 36-year-old started the first 25 games of the season at first base for the Astros, and he'll receive a well-earned day off after posting a .999 OPS with four homers, seven doubles, 16 RBI and 11 runs. Aledmys Diaz will take over at first base in place of Gurriel on Friday.