Gurriel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager AJ Hinch relayed shortly after the lineup was released that Gurriel's absence is merely a planned rest day. With the 34-year-old heading to the bench for the series finale, utility man Aledmys Diaz will enter the lineup and make his first MLB start at first base.

More News
Our Latest Stories