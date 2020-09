Gurriel (hand) is starting at first base and batting fifth Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The veteran first baseman was absent from Saturday's starting nine due to a hand issue, but he's back in action after missing one game. Gurriel has struggled through 17 games in September with a .167/.175/.250 slash line and one home run in 60 at-bats.