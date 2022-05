Gurriel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gurriel is presumably sitting as a result of a planned rest day, as he had started in each of the Astros' last 10 games. Niko Goodrum will get the nod at first base in place of Gurriel, who went 6-for-37 during that 10-game stretch to drop his season average to .196.