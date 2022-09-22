site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Resting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gurriel isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Orioles.
Gurriel started the last four games but will get a breather after he went 2-for-15 with a run, an RBI and three strikeouts. Trey Mancini will take his place at first base and bat sixth.
