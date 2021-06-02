site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-yuli-gurriel-returns-to-lineup-782174 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Returns to lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gurriel went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Boston.
Gurriel returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing three games due to inflammation in his left middle finger.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read