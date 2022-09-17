site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Riding pine Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Gurriel isn't starting Saturday against the Athletics.
Gurriel will get a breather after he hit .333 with a homer, two doubles, three runs and three RBI over the last seven games. Trey Mancini is starting at first base and batting sixth.
