Gurriel ran through a set of baserunning scenarios Thursday, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gurriel is ramping up for a potential return to the starting lineup Friday against Kansas City. "I would expect him to recover fine from (Thursday's work)," said manager AJ Hinch. "We needed to see that, simulating things like stopping abruptly coming around third, turning a base hit into a double. He was running hard, and if he responds well to the downtime, I would expect him to be back in the lineup (Friday)." Gurriel has been sidelined since last Friday as Aledmys Diaz has filled in for the injured first baseman.

