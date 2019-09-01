The Astros scratched Gurriel from their lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays due to a left elbow contusion, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gurriel reached base four times in Saturday's 6-4 loss, recording a double, single and walk and also getting plunked by a pitch. The pitch did strike Gurriel on the left elbow, so he's presumably managing some soreness and was likely pulled from the starting nine as a precaution. The Astros should provide an update on Gurriel's condition prior to the team's two-game set in Milwaukee that begins Monday.