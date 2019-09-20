Gurriel was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Angels due to a stomach illness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This doesn't sound like anything too serious, so those in leagues with weekend lineup changes will likely want to stay with Gurriel unless they have a strong alternative. Gurriel missed some time earlier this month with a hamstring issue, but he's returned with a vengeance, going 7-for-23 with home runs in each of his last three games.