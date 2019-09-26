Gurriel is expected to be out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gurriel started nine of the last 10 games and will head to the bench with the Astros set to arrive in Los Angeles early Thursday morning. The 35-year-old has slowed down in September with a .747 OPS and three homers in 13 games as he missed some time with a hamstring injury.