Manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday that Gurriel (finger) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Houston lineup will get a major boost Tuesday with Yordan Alvarez (wrist) also slated to return from a multi-game absence. Gurriel, who is slashing .309/.380/.511 with seven homers and 38 RBI on the campaign, will look to breakout of a 4-for-27 skid in his return.