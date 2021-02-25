Gurriel showed up to spring training noticeably slimmer, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gurriel was having a fine 2020, with a .300/373/.556 slash line through the middle of August, before his season cratered (.452 OPS over final 34 games). The frustration extended into the postseason when he went 5-for-44. He attributed the production drop off to a lack of conditioning, so the 36-year-old was motivated to shed 15 offseason pounds. "I feel a ton better physically compared to where I was at last year," Gurriel said. "The biggest difference is I have the ability and the time physically to train, which I didn't have the last year because of the pandemic." The Astros brought back Gurriel for one more season with a club option for 2022, hoping he reverts to the form he showed in 2019 when the first baseman slugged .541 with an .884 OPS. That will go a long way to filling the gap due to the loss of George Springer.