Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Sits for first time
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gurriel will get his first day off of the season Friday against the Padres, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Gurriel has certainly earned an everyday role, hitting .296/.364/.541. Taylor Jones will start at first base in his absence.
