Gurriel went 0-for-3 in Friday's spring game against the Mets and is 2-for-17 (.118) through seven Grapefruit League appearances.

Gurriel busted out with 31 home runs in 2019, as he improved his flyball, hard-hit and launch-angle rates. His .243 ISO last season stands out as an outlier, so he could return to normal in 2020, his age-36 season. He'll continue to be the primary first baseman with eligibility at third while playing in a hitter-friendly park for half the season.