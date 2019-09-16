Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored in the Astros' 12-3 win over the Royals' on Sunday.

Gurriel finally got going Sunday in his third game back from a brief hamstring injury. He had gone 1-for-10 in his return from absence and it was only a matter of time before he got his bat going again. Gurriel is now slashing .303/.347/.543 with a career-best 28 home runs and 99 RBI across 532 at-bats. He figures to draw the start once again at first base when the Astros take on the Rangers Tuesday in Houston.