Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Smacks 29th home run
Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored in the Astros' 12-3 win over the Royals' on Sunday.
Gurriel finally got going Sunday in his third game back from a brief hamstring injury. He had gone 1-for-10 in his return from absence and it was only a matter of time before he got his bat going again. Gurriel is now slashing .303/.347/.543 with a career-best 28 home runs and 99 RBI across 532 at-bats. He figures to draw the start once again at first base when the Astros take on the Rangers Tuesday in Houston.
