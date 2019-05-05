Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, triple, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Angels.

Gurriel took Trevor Cahill deep in the fourth inning for his second home run of the season. Prior to that, he provided an RBI-triple in the second inning, his second three-bagger of the season. It was a rare power display for Gurriel, as he has just a .409 slugging percentage through 125 plate appearances this season.